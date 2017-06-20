Swim in False Creek by 2018? Not so fast says water quality expert

The City of Vancouver wants to make False Creek clean enough for swimming by next summer but don’t hold your breath because one water quality expert says that goal is ambitious, at best.

Vancouver city councillors instructed staff in May to work toward improving water quality in False Creek and city staff have identified sewage dumping from boats in the area as major contributor of pollution. But Charly Caproff, a water literacy coordinator at Fraser Riverkeeper, says the bigger issue is all the raw sewage that gets dumped into False Creek from the region’s waste system.

“You need to get rid of the source pollution. We’ve got really disgusting stuff in there. You’ve got disease-causing pathogens, you’ve got toxic chemicals, you’ve got oil, pesticides, heavy metals, lead mercury, you’ve got flame retardant.”

Metro Vancouver’s sewage usually goes to waste treatment plants before being discharged but whenever there is too much rain, the system can’t accommodate the extra volume and allows raw sewage to bypass treatment. That raw sewage is then dumped straight into the Burrard Inlet.

In just November and December of 2015, about 15.2 billion litres of untreated wastewater was discharged into the Burrard Inlet and another 1.7 billion litres went into the Fraser River, according to Caproff.

Those numbers will likely get worse because climate change will cause more frequent intense rainfall events, she added.

Authorities are already working on separating storm drainage and sewer pipes, which would eliminate sewage overflow. But the estimated date of completion for that project is 2050.

It is unlikely False Creek can become clean enough for swimming until the sewage separation project is completed, said Caproff. But she applauds the City of Vancouver for setting the goal of a swimmable False Creek by 2018.

“It builds that energy and momentum to not just talk about how disgusting the water is in False Creek, but to actually work together and do something,” she said.

Fraser Riverkeeper, a registered charity, is gearing up for a campaign that will call on the City of Vancouver to release real-time data on sewage discharges.

“People need to know when they’re in the water they are not paddling through raw sewage,” said Caproff.

At the same time, the non-profit is teaming up with other groups, including the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation, to collect more detailed water-quality data. Currently, local health authorities only release information on E. coli levels.

Fraser Riverkeeper will keep track of bacteria as well as dissolved oxygen levels, salinity, temperature, and more, said Caproff. That kind of input will help scientists determine where plumes of bacteria are concentrated.