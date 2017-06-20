Unknown powder at Canada Post facility sends two to hospital in B.C.

RICHMOND, B.C. — Fire crews say two people have been taken to hospital after they were exposed to an unknown powder at a Canada Post facility in Richmond, B.C.

Tim Wilkinson, deputy chief with Richmond Fire, says firefighters were called Tuesday afternoon for reports of a potential hazardous materials situation after a powder was found in a sorting facility adjacent to the Vancouver International Airport.

He says crews arrived to find two people who may have been exposed to the powder suffering from elevated heart rates and shortness of breath.

Both people were decontaminated and taken to hospital, while 12 others who were potentially exposed were isolated and monitored.

Wilkinson says fire crews stayed on site until it was determined that the powder was not a biohazard or a narcotic.