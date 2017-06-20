Vancouver mayor responds to needle concerns at Andy Livingstone Park

Vancouver’s mayor has issued a statement in response to concerns about needles found at Andy Livingstone Park, calling on all levels of government to help keep public spaces clean.

Metro reported on the park board’s increased clean up efforts last Thursday, which include a permanent park ranger station at Andy Livingston and daily patrols from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mayor Gregor Robertson emphasized those efforts Tuesday in a written statement:

“The City, Park Board, Vancouver Coastal Health and Vancouver School Board are ramping up efforts to keep Andy Livingstone Park clean and safe for neighbourhood residents and will be reporting to the public regularly on progress of reducing discarded needles. I’m reminding all residents that if you see a discarded needle on the street or in a park, report it immediately to the Needle Van Hotline,” he said.

“Fourteen months into B.C.’s most serious public health emergency in history, managing discarded needles in public spaces has become a significant challenge. We need partners at all levels of government to work together to keep our public spaces clean and safe.”

But some parents and residents in the neighbourhood say more needs to be done because children frequent the park. Crosstown Elementary, by design, does not have its own playground – children spend recess and lunch in Andy Livingston Park.

School staff conduct four sweeps of areas that children play in every day, according to the Vancouver School Board.

The park board re-iterated it is doing its best to keep the park safe in a statement, Thursday.

“We hope our efforts send a message to residents that they’ve been heard and their concerns are important to us. This is a process that requires all of us to work closely and diligently together as we strive for safety in our parks and a great experience for all park users,” said park board chair, Michael Wiebe.