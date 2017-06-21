950 Main tent city gets five day reprieve from eviction

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has given homeless campers a five-day reprieve from a second attempt to evict them from a tent city at 950 Main St.

The judge adjourned the hearing for a court injunction to remove the camp to June 26, according to the activist group Against Displacement, who have been supporting the camp. The group had asked for the adjournement in order to prepare their defense.

The first injunction, which the city had applied for, was dismissed on May 18. Lu’ma Native Housing Society, who has applied to build a 25-unit social housing building on the site, delivered a trespassing notice to the campers on June 15, notifying them they must leave by June 16, and applied for a court injunction to remove the camp.

Both the city and Lu’ma have argued that soil testing work at the site needs to begin immediately, and if the project is delayed, funding for the housing development that is currently in place from charitable foundations could fall through.

But homeless campers say they have nowhere else to go, and say the tents they are living in are preferable to the SRO rooms or homeless shelter spots some have been offered by the city.

Maria Wallstam, an activist with Against Displacement, said she expects that Lu'ma will eventually be granted an injunction and the tent city, currently housing around 50 people, will have to leave.