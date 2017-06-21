Free Burrard Inlet cruises added to Doors Open Vancouver

The City of Vancouver is throwing back the curtain to give residents a behind-the-scenes look at the civic machine in action.

Doors Open Vancouver, the city’s annual open house, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at 16 sites across the city.

New to this year's locations is a guided tour of the Marine Building with historian John Atkin as well as a pair of free one-hour cruises of Burrard Inlet to learn more about the port, its operations and the impact of sea-level rise, according to a press release from the city. Unfortunately, pre-registration is required for the cruise and there is already a waiting list.

Additional new locations include the rooftop garden at the Skwachay’s Lodge Aboriginal Hotel and Gallery, the bell tower of Holy Rosary Cathedral and the Scotia Dance Centre.

As part of this year’s Doors Open festival, the city’s bike share is offering free day passes on Saturday. To try out the system visit mobibikes.ca and use the promotional code: doorsopen17.

For more information, visit doorsopenvan.ca.

Here’s a list of buildings taking part in Doors Open Vancouver:

1. Vancouver City Hall (453 West 12th Ave.)

2. False Creek Energy Centre (1890 Spyglass Pl.)

3. 3-1-1 Contact Centre (1800 Spyglass Pl.)

4. City Studio (1800 Spyglass Pl.)

5. Vancouver Public Library (350 West Georgia St.)

6. The Orpheum (601 Smithe St.)

7. Fire Protection System Pump Station (David Lam Park, 1400 Homer St.)

8. Marine Building (355 Burrard St.)

9. Scotiabank Dance Centre (677 Davie St.)

10. Bell tower of the Holy Rosary Cathedral (646 Richards St.)

11. Skwachays Lodge (31 West Pender St.)

12. National Works Yard (701 National Ave.)

13. Vancouver Animal Services Shelter (1280 Raymur Ave.)

14. Vancouver Fire and Rescue Training Centre (1330 Chess St.)

15. Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation Administration Office (2099 Beach Ave.)