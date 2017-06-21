Home cooking festival to showcase diverse flavours at UBC Farm

Some say home cooking is the best kind of cooking and people will have a chance to sample food from around the world at the Joy of Feeding festival, held at UBC Farm Saturday.

The culinary event will feature dishes from 13 countries around the world and showcase family recipes.

“This event broadens culinary horizons by introducing people to international cuisines they may have never tried before,” said event organizer Meeru Dhalwala.

"Each year, we choose home cooks who have no professional experience but a deep love of cooking, and invite them to prepare a treasured family recipe that represents their cultural heritage.”

Dhalwala herself has hired over 50 women home cooks to work at her award-winning restaurants, ViJ’s and Rangoli.

Cultural backgrounds represented at this year’s event include Brazil, Cameroon, Canada (Vancouver), Chinese-Jamaican, Colombia, England, India (Goa), Indonesia, Iran, Portugal, Russian-Korean, Syria and Trinidad & Tobago.

Vegan and vegetarian options will be available.

This outdoor event will also offer guided farm tours, children’s activities, and booths on a variety of culinary hobbies.

Joy of Feeding

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2017

Time: 5 -8 p.m.

UBC Farm, 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver BC

Tickets: $55 ($30 for students). Children 12 and under are free.