RCMP in Castlegar, B.C., search for person who threw young dog from car window

CASTLEGAR, B.C. — A young dog is recovering in Castlegar, B.C., after being thrown from the window of a vehicle, and police are investigating an alleged case of animal cruelty.

RCMP Sgt. Laurel Matthew says the dog was tossed out on Saturday in a rural area along the Columbia River, south of the West Kootenay city.

Matthew says a witness reported seeing someone drive a car to a nearby gravel pit, throw a dog from the window and drive off.

Officers found a young dog, possibly a black lab or lab cross, curled up in the grass.

It was not seriously injured but was checked by a veterinarian who determined the female pup is not spayed and does not have a microchip or tattoo.