Robbery suspect jumps into frigid Thompson River to evade RCMP

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — A robbery suspect in Kamloops, B.C., may have decided a swim was better than arrest as he tried to evade police early Wednesday morning.

RCMP Cpl. Jodi Shelkie says officers were responding to reports of a break-in at a trailer park when a man was spotted jumping into the nearby Thompson River.

She says the man was able to swim across the river but he remained in the water on the south shore, clinging to the remnants of an old dock.

Officers were eventually able to convince the 23-year-old to wade to shallow water and surrender so he could be taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia.