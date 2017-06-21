Vancouver ranked most expensive city in Canada

Vancouver is the most expensive city in Canada, according to the annual Mercer cost of living survey.

Vancouver was named the 107th most expensive city in the world for ex-patriots, up 35 places from last year’s ranking.

Toronto, which placed only a single spot behind Vancouver last year, was still the second most expensive in Canada but fell 12 spots below Vancouver to 119th in the world. Montreal was third at 129th, Calgary fourth at 143rd and Ottawa fifth at 152nd.

All five Canadian cities named in the survey climbed in the ranking due to the increase in the dollar, but Vancouver out-paced Toronto because of its soaring rents.

The Mercer survey looks at more than 200 cities and is used by multinational companies to manage employee compensation when workers are moved to different cities around the world.

Luanda, the capitol of Angola, was ranked as the most expensive in the world because of security and the costs of goods. Hong Kong was second, Tokyo third, Zurich fourth and Singapore fifth.

New York City was ranked as the most expensive city in North America, ranked 9th most expensive in the world. Other American cities that placed ahead of Vancouverr include San Francisco at 22nd, L.A. at 24, Chicago at 32 and Boston at 51. Closer to home, Seattle ranked 76th and Portland ranked 115th.