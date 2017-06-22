B.C. innovation minister Jas Johal says 'dangerous' if NDP 'take power'

Jas Johal has been many things: veteran Global News journalist, spokesman for the liquefied natural gas sector, newly minted MLA for Richmond-Queensborough, and most recently British Columbia's new Minister of Technology, Innovation and Citizens Services.

His Cabinet appointment and its sizeable pay top-up is likely, however, to be shortlived.

That's because when the maximum allowed debate time for his B.C. Liberal government's Throne Speech, delivered Thursday afternoon, has ended it's expected he'll lose his position and move to Official Opposition benches thanks to the New Democrats and their pact with the Green Party of B.C.

But that didn't stop him from adding "political fundraiser" to his resume.

"The NDP are planning to take power with the support of the Green Party, and implement an agenda that’s dangerous for jobs, families, and communities throughout B.C." he told B.C. Liberal faithful in a fundraising email Thursday obtained by Metro, delivered within hours of a Throne Speech that mimicked a surprising array of NDP's own campaign planks — everything from scrapping bridge tolls, banning corporate and union donations, lifting welfare rates, and granting free child care to more than three-quarters of B.C. families.

"In this uncertain and unstable situation, we could be back in another election anytime," he warned.

His B.C. Liberal party won 43 seats in the Legislature in the recent provincial election, one short of a majority. Combined, that means the B.C. NDP's 41 seats and Greens' three MLAs are likely to be offered the chance to form government once debate on the Throne Speech runs out in 10 days.

But if the NDP or Greens have the put forward their own Legislature Speaker, something the B.C. Liberals have so far said they won't, it puts the two factions in a dead 43-43 heat, since the Speaker is meant to be non-partisan and only votes to break a tie.

The B.C. Liberals have been repeating the message that the arrangement is thereby "inherently unstable," Premier Christy Clark emphasized on Wednesday.

"We could be back at the polls in a matter of weeks," Johal warned supporters before asking for funds. "Please help us with whatever you can afford to be ready for the road ahead."

It's almost identical to the message issued to B.C. NDP supporters shortly before, when the party also warned of the possibility of an impending election, despite public assurances they could form a stable minority government with the Greens' backing.

"We could face an election call in just a couple weeks," an email from the party June 9 read. "Can you chip in $5 or more so we can be confident we're all ready for whatever happens?"

Johal, on the other side of the aisle, asked for a curiously specific amount nearly nine times their opponents.