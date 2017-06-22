Surrey, East Van host local Pride fests this weekend

A year after Surrey added its first-ever pride parade to its annual LGBTQ celebrations, the festivities are returning this Sunday.

Surrey’s pride parade starts 10 a.m. Sunday at Surrey City Hall Plaza (13450 104 Ave.), marching to Holland Park where the Pride Festival will be held until 5 p.m.

“I am super thrilled to see how many folks are taking an interest in continuing what (Surrey Pride founder) Shawn Ewing has created,” said parade organizer Morgan Lisa Montory in a Facebook post. “It is a monumental thing that happened for Surrey and I am proud and honoured to have the privilege to make sure it continues.”

The second Surrey pride parade will march on sidewalks, not streets like Vancouver’s, because of unexpected construction. Tensions over Surrey City Hall’s long-time refusal to fly a rainbow flag eased last June after a unanimous council vote to raise the pride flag after the Orlando, Florida gay nightclub massacre which killed 49.

The province’s fastest-growing city isn’t the only one seeing LGBTQ celebrations and events this weekend, more than a month ahead of Vancouver’s significantly larger annual parade Aug. 6.

Vancouver’s East Side Pride — which commemorates the 48th anniversary of the Stonewall riots that sparked the modern gay pride movement — will be held Saturday from 12 to 6 p.m. in Grandview Park (1657 Charles St.), organized by Vancouver Pride Society.

“Kick off the Pride season at the site of the historic Stonewall Festival at East Side Pride in Grandview Park,” East Side Pride’s Facebook book page states, adding the event would be “inclusive, engaging, and family-friendly,” and include salsa lessons, an ultimate tournament, performers, musicians and local vendors.

The 1969 protests against police raids were led by transgender women of colour in New York’s Greenwich Village. Nearly five decades later, relations with police forces continue to simmer in the LGBTQ community — despite today’s participation of police departments in most pride parades, not all have been happy with the growing ties.

The Vancouver Pride Society announced that despite opposition from Black Lives Matter and some others in the LGBTQ community, Vancouver police would be welcome to join its parade — albeit with fewer officers wearing uniforms.

Black Lives Matter Vancouver’s also organizing an event for this weekend. The anti-racism group’s March on Pride will take place Sunday starting at 1 p.m. at Emery Barnes Park (1199 Richards St.) in Vancouver’s West End.

“The city of Vancouver lacks an inclusive Pride march,” the event’s Facebook page states, “one that centres marginalized LGBTQ/2S (two-spirit) populations and is actively against institutions of power and oppression.