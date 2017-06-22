Clark's 'through the looking glass' Throne Speech, in tweets…before it happened

British Columbia's Lieutenant Governor won't be reading out the B.C. Liberals' Throne Speech until after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

But that hasn't stopped political observers in the province from taking to Twitter with their at-times-ludicrous speech predictions, based on Premier Christy Clark's recent announcements that appear ripped straight out of her rivals' election platforms.

In one tweet, former 24 Hours Vancouver editor Chris Campbell quipped that Clark might emerge wearing an "I am Linda" shirt — a reference to a retired social worker, Linda Higgins, telling Clark during an election campaign stop, "I would never vote for you."

Included in the B.C. Liberals' new leftward pivot:



Free child care for everyone earning less than $60,000 a year, at least three-quarters of B.C. families according to Statistics Canada.

Welfare rates rising for the first time in more than a decade, after stagnating behind inflation at a meagre $610 a month for singles.

A ban on corporate and union donations, and individual donations limits to rein in B.C.'s "Wild West" of political pay-for-play.

The list goes on. Even a recently retired B.C. Liberal MLA, Moira Stilwell, joked about the party's sudden leftward drift, quipping: "Just scanning the NDP platform for anything we've missed."

On Wednesday, when Metro asked Clark if the promises were an attempt to woo the Greens away from their proposed pact to prop up the 41-seat New Democrats, she repeated her party's recent messaging that the NDP-Green alliance is "inherently unstable."

"I think the best path to stability is to have (Thursday's) confidence motion approved, recognizing it includes ideas from all of the parties," she replied.

Once Clark's Throne Speech is read by the Lieutenant Governor, the speech faces a confidence vote in the Legislature, and Clark has said she will take the full 10 days allowed for debate, even though she has admitted she'll likely lose such a vote with only 43 seats, one short of a majority.

So her expected move leftward in Thursday's Throne Speech could be seen as a Hail Mary effort — perhaps hoping one of the three Greens upon which her defeat hinges might change their mind.