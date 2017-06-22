Translink plans more retail space in stations

In a rush? Need breakfast, a caffeine fix, or an umbrella?

TransLink and its retail partners are planning to soon offer more places to buy those on-the-go items at stations like Main Street-Science World. The station, one of seven slated for $164 million in renovations, has incorporated two more retail spaces. Tim Hortons and A&W now join Starbucks, which returned to a new spot after the station upgrades were complete.

“We’ve got new retailers coming into Renfrew, Rupert, King George, Stadium and after that we’re going to concentrate on … Joyce and Metrotown, we’re introducing new retail options at those locations,” said Guy Akester, director of real estate for TransLink.

“As we move along the network we’ll look at new build opportunities on the Evergreen extension.”

Evergreen stations will need to have the retail “built out.”

Transit commentators often point to other cities that have done more to incorporate retail into transit stations, which can provide another revenue stream to publicly-funded transit providers.

That’s also TransLink’s goal, Akester said, but a five-year funding freeze that has only now started to thaw prevented the transit authority from moving forward on station renovations. Federal infrastructure funding (the Build Canada fund) provided money for those upgrades, and the restaurants at Main Street Station are the first new at-station retail to open in seven years.

TransLink currently rents 10,000 square feet to retailers and brings in $500,000 a year in rent. The authority hopes to double that amount and square footage over the next five to seven years.

For retailers, busy transit stations provide an opportunity to grab commuters’ attention. Between 50,000 and 100,000 people a day pass through some of Metro Vancouver’s busiest stations, with over a million boardings a day across the entire system.

“Our target guests, the millennials, are big transit users,” said Patti Parente, vice-president of real estate for North Vancouver-based A&W Canada.

“We are in the quick service business and one of the things we need to provide our guests is convenience.”

At some high-volume stations, there is enough traffic that the same franchise restaurant can operate at the station and a short distance away. That’s the case at Main Street, where the Tim Hortons at Terminal Avenue and Station Street operates a block away from the new location at the station.

That’s not to say retail is always a breeze near transit hubs. Akester gave the example of a retail complex at New Westminster Station that includes a grocery store that can be accessed from the “home coming” side of the platform. The retailers on that side of the platform do well, Akester said, but a Starbucks on the “outgoing” side of the platform doesn’t get the same traffic bump.