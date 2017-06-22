Vancouver Art Gallery plaza reopens, with more space to gather

It was covered in mulch during the 2010 Winter Olympics, and covered in tents for a months-long 2011 Occupy protest.

Now the City of Vancouver is unveiling a revamped public plaza on the north side of the Vancouver Art Gallery, and it’s a redesign the city says will welcome all uses of the urban space: from protests, to art festivals to simply meeting with friends to have lunch.

“We settled on this design, which is designed to really make sure we can have as many people doing as many things as possible in the square,” said Coun. Heather Deal.

Deal noted that the plaza was built in 1912 and has always been used for political protests, such as a housing protest by veterans following the Second World War and more recently Occupy Vancouver in 2011.

The plaza now boasts a large open space that is accessible to people in wheelchairs (previously, steps at different points on the plaza hampered accessibility). Crucially, a fountain that had been put in place by the provincial government in the 1960s has been removed, meaning that more people can fit into the space.

The city spent $9.6 million on the renovation, and the reveal was delayed by this year’s cold, snowy winter and very rainy spring. The Vancouver International Jazz Festival will be the first event to try out the plaza starting Friday, June 23.