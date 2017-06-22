Vancouver jazz fest hosts Afrobeat torch-bearers Antibalas

Purists might not deem Antibalas Afrobeat Orchestra as truly “jazz,” but ahead of the sprawling New York-based ensemble’s first Vancouver visit in five years, founder Martín Perna reminded Metro that the African-rhythmed funk-jazz hybrid was once called “one of the musics of the future” by Miles Davis.

“I always think about that when I go to a jazz festival,” Perna said in a phone interview. “We belong here.”

“They're both diasporic music. Absolutely, in a lot of ways there's similarities with jazz forms … So much of it is taking a listener on a journey, improvising melodic and lyrical lines that keep the listener connected.”

The 15-piece band is marking its 20th anniversary with a performance at this weekend’s Vancouver International Jazz Festival on Friday.

This year also marks 20 years since the death of Afrobeat’s own founder, Nigerian virtuoso Fela Kuti, from AIDS.

Despite recording previous albums and rehearsing in lead singer and percussionist Duke Amayo’s multipurpose Manhattan community space — where he also taught kung fu classes and hosted dancers — Perna said that they were forced out by rising costs from gentrification happening in many North American cities, including Vancouver.

Now, Perna has moved to the countryside outside New York City; this summer said he’ll host the entire band for a retreat as they prepare to release their imminent album in August, titled Where the Gods are in Peace. Like its predecessors and Kuti’s Africa 70 band, the album is overtly political.

"It's agonizing and embarrassing — we haven't done any international travel since (Trump’s) inauguration," Perna said. "So it's not something we're looking forward to."



Perna’s home region, he said, has been ravaged by the opioid overdose crisis. That devastating epidemic, and the fact that many of his neighbours support President Donald Trump, holds a few lessons on the urgent need for collective action, and politics that bring people together for the common good instead of dividing them.

“Most of the people who elected Trump don't have any money; they're in bad economic straits,” he said. “There's this tipping point where people on different sides of a political issue cease to see the other side as human. They couldn't possibly believe we have anything in common.”

“And anything can happen. But we’re so much more similar than we are different.”