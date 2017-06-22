Stuff your pie hole

I have to confess that I am not universally a fan of fruit pies. Something about the texture of overcooked fruit or gelatinous filling just turns me off. For me to shovel bite after bite of fruit pie into my pie hole means that pie is pretty excellent.

Which brings me to the actual Pie Hole, a new pie shop in Kensington (3497 Fraser St.), which is a quickly evolving neighbourhood.

The Pie Hole is Jenell Parsons first brick and mortar café. She has been selling her pies to retailers since 2011, so she’s already developed a following.

I tried two sweet pies and a savoury pie – because I’m a savoury pie kind of woman. Pies range from $6.50 to $7.50 a slice.

First was the bacon cheddar cheeseburger turnover. Flakey yet substantial pastry enveloped a mix of beef, bacon and cheddar. I also got a hint of relish or dill. Picture a really good homemade hamburger, but wrapped in buttery pastry instead of a bun. I don’t know why I haven’t had something like this sooner. The salt of the bacon complements the butter pastry and the sharp cheddar cheese made this little meat packet something worth trying.

Second up was the apple caramel pie. The apples were sliced thin and stacked in the pie shell, which was substantial enough to hold their weight, but still flakey on the rim. The first bite was sweet with flavours of brown sugar and cinnamon, but the tartness of the apples came through in the end. Really balanced and tasted like true homemade pie.

For a person who struggles with cooked fruit, I took a risk and ordered the cherry pie. I’m glad I chose to live dangerously. The cherries were large fresh and cooked al dente. Not too squishy and with a little bounce when you bite into them. The pastry once again proved its strength and did not cave in on those big round cherries.

The cherry filling was pure with a very little bit a bit of sugar distracting from the in-season fruit. I enjoyed it and felt it was a pie that really respected the fruit.

I swished all the pie down with a nice Americano. Parson’s space feels like a quaint modernized version of a retro diner flare. Navy blue metal frame chairs with silver studs, 50s style diner tables and red accents mixed with a modern white tiled wall and a neon sign that reads, “stuff your pie hole.”