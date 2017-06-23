Tele-cubbies: Documentary offers unprecedented glimpse of B.C. bear sanctuary

On Friday, a bunch of big B.C. creatures are being released … on the small-screen.

To the 45 bears being rehabilitated at a sanctuary near Smithers, B.C., the intrusion of a cameraman into their enclosure was soon completely uninteresting.

“He was a fixture in the enclosure,” said Angelika Langen, Northern Lights Wildlife Society’s co-founder and manager, in a phone interview from near Fort St. John where she was on the road from releasing five bears back into their homelands. “He became kind of like a tree we put in there, but one that moves around a little bit.”

In an ultra-cautious first for the sanctuary — which had previously balked at documentarians’ requests to film the animals fearing they’d unwittingly derail the bears’ wilderness readiness — an unusually small film crew of two from Omnifilm Entertainment were allowed to capture the bears “just acting naturally,” she said, “and they got some incredible scenes.”

On Friday, the public will soon get a never-before-seen, closer-than-ever glimpse of the orphaned or injured bears of the wildlife facility in the new show Wild Bear Rescue, airing 7 p.m. on Animal Planet Canada.

“Other companies wanted too many people and staged events,” she explained.

“We can’t do that with wildlife we plan to release into the wild, we have to make sure the bears don’t get (much) human exposure.

“Omnifilm understood what we were talking about, and agreed from the beginning if there was any negative impact they’d have to stop filming.”

The show, she hopes, will educate the public about her society’s work.

But it will also remind viewers how important it is not to habituate bears to humans, whether through negligence — leaving garbage out or food exposed — or inadvertently through bird feed, dog kibble, or other attractants.

Over the past month, she and her staff have travelled into the bush to release this year’s cohort of 45 rehabilitated bears into each of their traditional homelands “all over B.C.” The final five are to be freed next week.

“That’s what we are working for: to let them go,” she said. “At the beginning when we released the first ones, it was mixed feelings; we’d cared for them and now we’re letting them go and don’t have any influence over what happens.