Gushing ground water delays repairs to Highway 20, near Williams Lake, B.C.

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — Travellers through British Columbia's Chilcotin region will have to use a detour for the foreseeable future after a washout on Highway 20.

DriveBC says the highway remains closed about 25 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

The route is the primary access to Bella Bella on the central coast and crews hoped to have it open by this weekend, but significant ground water at the washout has delayed repairs.

A detour that crosses the Fraser River north of Williams Lake and rejoins Highway 20 west of the washout is available, but delays are expected.

A pickup truck was swept more than 150 metres down a hill when a section of the highway collapsed early Monday morning.