2.5 million coffee cups thrown away every week in Vancouver

Next time you order that tall skinny vanilla latte at Starbucks, consider this: you’re contributing to a mountain of paper-cup trash that adds up to 2.6 million discarded cups a week in Vancouver and costs the city $2.5 million a year to clear away.

City staff took a closer look at single-use items like coffee cups, disposable takeout containers and plastic bags to assess the scope of the throwaway problem and suggest some solutions.

Disposable cups and takeout containers tend to be lightweight, but they take up a lot of garbage room: they make up half of all the trash collected in street garbage cans.

The report scoped out what other jurisdictions have done: in Ontario and many parts of Europe, retailers charge a fee for plastic bags. But jurisdictions that have banned lightweight plastic bags (the kind commonly handed out at the grocery store) have found retailers simply switched to heavier plastic bags.

Over 100 cities in the United States have banned polystyrene containers for takeaway food, while some have extended that ban to include grocery stores.

Here in Vancouver, consumers can recycle their disposable cups, through Recycle BC’s curbside pickup and multifamily building recycling program. Consumers can return their polystyrene containers to recycling depots, but the requirement they be washed means it’s an unwieldy process that is too labour-intensive for restaurants.