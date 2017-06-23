Multi-million-dollar property owners requested cap on empty homes tax

Property owners requested the City of Vancouver to cap the empty homes tax for multi-million dollar properties, and also asked for an exemption in order to sell a home in an unoccupied condition, according to a city report drafted in advance of a June 28 council meeting.

Staff are recommending both requests be denied, according to the report, which puts forward a number of technical amendments for council to vote on and provides updated information about the number of properties that may be affected.

The report also shows that expected costs to implement the tax have ballooned, from a $4.7 million estimate in November 2016 to $7.4 million (the figure includes 2016, 2017 and 2018, with costs spiking in 2017). The city has already hired a manager of vacancy tax and expects it will have to add 311 staff and upgrade the telephone system to handle the extra call volume.

The City of Vancouver became the first jurisdiction in Canada to approve an empty homes tax in November 2016. Homes must be occupied for at least six months of a calendar year, meaning homeowners must rent out their properties by July 1 in order to avoid paying the tax, which is one per cent of the home’s assessed value.

The intent of the tax is to increase Vancouver’s very low rental vacancy rate, currently at just 0.8 per cent. A healthy vacancy rate is between three and five per cent.

According to the report, owners of very expensive properties asked the city to lessen the taxation hit: “Staff have received requests to institute either a dollar value cap on the empty homes tax (EHT) that a property can attract, or a lower tax rate based on the value of a property,” reads the report. “This request was made in order to shield empty luxury properties from a high EHT bill (for example a $10-million home would be subject to an annual EHT of $100,000).”

Property owners also asked for an exemption for homes that are listed for sale, arguing they will “not be able to achieve a ‘fair price’” if the property is occupied by a renter while it is being shown. The current bylaw does allow 18 months for a newly completed home to sell.

And owners of second homes, who do use their Vancouver properties part-time, also lobbied for an exemption. Second homes make up over half the empty homes in Vancouver, according to the city.

City staff are recommending denying all of the three asked-for exemptions, because the goal of the tax is to push more rental supply onto the market.

In Vancouver, Statistics Canada’s Census 2016 counted 25,495 dwelling units as either unoccupied or occupied by foreign or temporary residents. That’s a 15 per cent increase from 2011, the last time Statistics Canada gathered the data.