Crews battling two wildfires in B.C.'s Northern Interior and Cariboo regions

100 MILE HOUSE, B.C. — There are two wildfires burning in the Cariboo and Northern Interior regions of B.C.

BC Wildfire Service says a containment line has been established around an out-of-control wildfire near 100 Mile House.

The fire was discovered Friday and grew to cover an estimated 36 hectares, and is still at risk of spreading.

A blaze 40 kilometres south of Houston has also kept about 80 firefighters busy this weekend.

That fire, which is about 75 hectares in size, is contained and isn't expected to grow.