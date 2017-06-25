Iconic Hon’s set to close in Chinatown: advocates warn

After 45 years, a pioneer in Cantonese comfort food is closing its location in Vancouver’s Chinatown, according to community advocates.



If it closes, Hon’s Wun Tun House will join dozens of old businesses that have shuttered in the neighbourhood in recent years but several new restaurants – ones that reflect Chinatown’s heritage – are scheduled to open, or re-open, as well.

The controversial and emotional public hearing about a rezoning application for 105 Keefer St. has highlighted the neighbourhood’s desire for change, but also a return to the bustling community it used to be. News that Hon’s is closing hit restaurant-goers hard.

“Hon’s has always been a staple in the neighbourhood. Not only for people in Chinatown and the Downtown Eastside but just Chinese-Canadian families in the Lower Mainland. A lot of people grew up on Hon’s frozen pot stickers,” said Beverly Ho, with the Chinatown Concern Group.

“Oh no! My favourite within walking distance restaurant,” said Lenore Sigrid Clemens in a Facebook comment.

A Hon’s employee told Metro the restaurant is not closing yet, but a restaurant manager confirmed with June Chow, an Chinatown advocate, that while their last day is still to be determined, the restaurant is indeed closing because the owners did not renew their lease.

The institution has influenced an entire genre of food, said Chow, with the Youth Collaborative for Chinatown. Hon’s appearance in Vancouver’s restaurant scene in 1972 signalled the introduction of noodle houses on the West Coast, she explained.

“The eateries we have now in Chinatown, like Ramen Butcher and Fat Mao and now Rhinofish […] they all harken to the noodle origins that Hon’s made very popular.”

Many new entrepreneurs have set up shop in Chinatown in recent years, replacing the mom-and-pop shops that suffered due to a lack of foot traffic, rising rents, aging owners, or all of the above.

The renewed interest is not necessarily unwelcome, but longtime Chinatown residents want some businesses to reflect their community, said advocates. Coffee shops and vegan restaurants don’t do that, said Chow.

“It’s [about] meeting that balance and mix. When we have too many new business that have nothing to do with Chinatown, that’s problematic because all of a sudden you’re not in Chinatown.”

But there is some hope for those who want Chinatown to maintain its heritage.

Chinatown BBQ, a Cantonese-style barbecue meat shop, is slated to open by mid July, according to owner and local businesswoman, Carol Lee.

Lee is also renovating Fu’s Ho Ho, the iconic Chinese eatery on Pender and Columbia streets and plans to re-open that restaurant as well.

Jade Dynasty, a dim sum restaurant on Pender Street, across from New Town Bakery, is currently undergoing renovations.