Vancouver's sizzling, record-breaking heat ignites health reminder

By all means, enjoy every moment of our much-needed sunshine this week, expected to last at least through next Saturday for Canada Day, according to Environment Canada.

Saturday’s soaring temperatures broke British Columbian records, the agency revealed, with the town of Lytton peaking at 36.5 degrees Celsius, hotter than its previous 1926 hottest record there; Chilliwack, too, set a record with nearly 35-degree highs.

Sunday’s heat reached a high of 26 degrees Celsius, the agency reported, with inland areas six degrees hotter still and the UV index rated “very high.”

Monday’s temperatures are forecast to hit 22 degrees, and 26 inland, holding steady until Friday when they rise again to 25 degrees.

“Hot weather will continue,” Environment Canada said in a “special weather statement” issued Sunday morning. “Along the coast (Sunday), temperatures are expected to peak once again in the low 30s.

“Conditions will begin to moderate on Monday over the South Coast … (but) please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts by Environmental Canada.”

So before throwing all caution to the beach-side breeze, consider taking heed of some public health advice from the experts.

“While temperatures are not yet at critical levels associated with increased severe health effects from heat … everyone is at risk of heat-related illness,” warned Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health in a joint statement Friday afternoon.

Particularly vulnerable in hot weather are young children, senior citizens who are house-bound without any air conditioning, homeless people, and people working or exercizing in the heat, the authorities said.

Much of their advice would be considered common sense by most people, and certainly Vancouver’s sunny weekend doesn’t near the extreme and, recently, record-setting heat of other parts of Canada or the world due to climate change.

Nonetheless, they reminded Vancouverites to wear wide-brimmed hats and sunglasses outdoords to protect themselves, to stay in the shade when possible and only use sunscreen greater than SPF 30, and to drink lots of water regardless of how much exercize or work you’re doing outside.

“Don’t wait until you’re thirsty,” the authorities said.

And sorry, patio enthusiasts: that means “non-alcoholic beverages,” as margaritas and beer won’t help you hydrate from the heat.

The other big advice as we head into summer months is to stay mindful of others, particularly those who are more vulnerable to heat-related problems. That includes ensuring kids are wearing sunscreen that’s re-applied often, especially after swimming, and, “Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car,” authorities warned. “Temperatures can rise to 52 degrees Celsius within 20 minutes in an enclosed vehicle when the outside temperature is 34 degrees Celsius.