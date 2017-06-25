Vancouver to consider curbside charging stations for electric cars

A Vancouver city staff report is recommending city council allow homeowners and businesses to install curbside electric-car charging stations, with the aim of encouraging more people to buy electric cars.



City council will consider a five-year pilot project for 15 electric-car charging stations in front of homes and five in front of businesses, on Tuesday.



Transportation currently accounts for 41 per cent of carbon emissions in Vancouver and building infrastructure for electric vehicles is a crucial step in promoting their use, according to the report.



“While electric vehicle uptake continues to grow, one of the biggest barriers to widespread adoption is lack of access to convenient charging. Charging at, or near, home is particularly critical,” write city staff in the report.



Usually, electric-car owners charge their vehicle in their garage or driveway, but about 2,000 houses don’t come with parking. In other words, those residents must park their car on the street and therefore are unable to charge electric cars at home.



Currently, residents are not allowed to install charging outlets on the street in front of their home. In fact, the city has had to remove several curbside outlets in the past because owners of “garage orphans” installed them without city approval, according to the report.



This pilot program would also allow up to five business owners to install charging outlets next to metered parking spots and members of the public would be allow to charge their cars for free.