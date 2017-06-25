Wheelchair technicality derails Guinness record attempt for Vancouver racers

When two buddies teamed up to break a Guinness World Record, they did not expect a technicality would disqualify them.



Rand Surbey, 43, of Vancouver, has cerebral palsy and after meeting his friend Jason Cole, 46, of Richmond, seven years ago, the pair joined forces to tackle major athletic events, from half marathons to even a Tough Mudder.

To compete, Cole said he built Surbey a custom-made athletic wheelchair, based off of a baby stroller, which he “beefed up structurally” by adding an aluminum piece for sturdiness, plus two foot pads from handles used for camping grills.



The record – Fastest Half Marathon Time Pushing a Wheelchair (male) – has been topped by the duo on three occasions, including the Scotiabank Half Marathon in Vancouver on Sunday.

According to Guinness’s website, the record sits at 1:54:49, much slower than the pair’s 2014 time of 1:34:13 and 1:34:36 in 2016.



Cole gave the Metro access to their online application with Guinness, revealing that the duo was disqualified for not using a commercially available wheelchair.

“Allowing construction or modification of a wheelchair could allow one competitor to have a distinct advantage over another,” writes Guinness on June 15, 2017.



“In the spirit of fairness, a commercially available stipulation exists in many specific record guidelines to even the playing field allowing no one an edge.”



Cole said it is impossible for any racing wheelchair to be unmodified.



“Every chair is modified for the specific user, depending on what their disability is and what body type they have,” Cole said.



“With all the disadvantages that he has in life, for him to be disqualified for a perceived advantage for having camping equipment as part of his chair kind of stings.”



The pair has been competing to raise funds for the Cerebral Palsy Association of BC (CPABC), working to break stereotypes and raise awareness of obstacles experienced by people living with disabilities.