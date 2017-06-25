Where to buy a puppy or kitten: BC SPCA

As Vancouver city council considers banning the sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in pet stores, some people may wonder where is the best place to buy a cute furball?

Animal welfare advocates recommend that people contact either a reputable breeder, shelter, or rescue organization when looking for a dog or cat. Puppies in pet stores come from puppy mills where animals often live in inhumane conditions, according to advocates.

“Our concern is that people inadvertently support the cycle of cruelty by buying pets when they don’t know where those pets come from,” said Lorie Chortyk, a spokesperson with the BC SPCA.

Buying from a pet store or unscrupulous breeder can also eat a hole in consumers’ pocketbooks, because animals that are inbred or raised in unsuitable conditions often develop health problems early on.

“You can really get yourself into a situation where you are paying a lot of money in vet bills,” she said.

Ask to visit a breeder

One of the quickest ways to tell whether a breeder is reputable or not is to ask to see where their animals live. If the answer is no, that’s a big red flag, said Chortyk.

“If breeders won’t let you come to the property, if they won’t let you tour where the animals are, if they can’t provide all the veterinary records – those are real red flags,” she said.

Expect breeder to ask questions

But establishing trust is a two-way street, which means good breeders will ask people questions about their lifestyle and experience, said Chortyk.

“Responsible breeders are going to check out potential guardians just like you are checking them out. They want their animals to go to good homes.”

Find a breed rescue group

People who have their heart set on a particular type of dog can still adopt. For instance, some rescue organizations focus on re-homing a specific breed of dog and can help people looking for a specific breed adopt a furry companion, according to the BC SPCA.

Adopt from a shelter

The BC SPCA ultimately encourages people to adopt from a shelter or rescue organization because it saves animals from euthanasia.

“We always encourage people to look at adoption as their first option because there are so many wonderful animals in shelters through no fault of their own,” said Chortyk.

Adopting an adult dog or cat also means guardians have a better sense of the animal’s personality and needs since the animal is full-grown already.