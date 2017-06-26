Greens decry 'partisan games,' vote against own party status, funding

Banning corporate and union donations was the core plank of the Green Party of British Columbia's election platform — and a key non-negotiable in the three-seat party's talks with its political rivals, none of whom won a majority in the May 9 election.



So on Monday, many observers remarked at the irony that the party of king-maker Andrew Weaver — who pledged a more principled politics and "good public policy" over partisanship — helped defeat the very legislation that offered just what he'd promised.

"(Weaver) just showed it's not at all about the issues," tweeted B.C. Liberal education minister and Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier on Monday after the vote. "Would rather see instability."

Former Liberal stategist and Premier Christy Clark's ex-husband Mark Marissen tweeted, "John Horgan isn't even Premier yet, and Andrew Weaver is taking orders from him already."

Tucked into the B.C. Liberal-sponsored bill the Greens unanimously opposed was even a clause granting the tiny third party official status along with accompanying funding, even though the Greens are too small to normally qualify.

“Today, the B.C. Liberals surprised us with a vote to award the B.C. Green Caucus official party status," Weaver said in a statement Monday afternoon. "… Our Caucus will not debate legislation until the confidence of the house has been tested.

“The Premier has been clear that she wants to follow procedure and test confidence of the house. She has now had more than six weeks to do so and yet continues to delay."

The New Democrats signed a power-sharing deal with the Greens after no party won a majority of seats in the May 9 election, the terms of which were that the three Greens would back an NDP government — assuming they are given the opportunity by the Lieutenant-Governor — on any confidence or supply motion.

But in the pact, the Greens kept their right to vote for or against the NDP on any other bill. So when the B.C. Liberals proposed legislation Monday to meet both the Greens and NDP's donations ban pledges, potentially prolonging the NDP's own non-confidence motion on last Thursday's Throne Speech, some speculated that Weaver might vote with the minority Liberal government to show his independence.

Instead, Weaver lambasted the legislation as "partisan games and attempted power plays."

The vice-president of the Saanich South B.C. Liberals, Taylor Verrall‏, tweeted Monday to Weaver, asking: "You recently said you want to put people and policy ahead of political ambition. Care to explain what happened today then?"

But the Greens had their defenders too, with several observers on Twitter noting that Clark's government had voted against six previous NDP motions to ban union and corporate donations over the Liberals' 16 years in power.

"In the cesspool the (B.C. Liberals) have created our Legislature," tweeted Don Ellam, former chair of the New Westminster District Parent Advisory Council, "it's heartening to find integrity in the Greens and NDP. It will make a nice change."

But the Greens' own advisor for its post-election negotations towards a power-sharing agreement questioned their vote.

"Strategic mistake by (Weaver and Greens)," tweeted Norman Spector. "… They'd better pray that Premier (Horgan) not a snap (election) kind of guy … Smart move by (Weaver) would have been to curb (political) fundraising now, defeat Clark later in week … Libs and NDP can now continue to raise a ton of money."