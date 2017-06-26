BC Liberals reject motion for immediate vote of confidence

Premier Christy Clark said the risk of a snap election is “very real” as she made a last-ditch attempt in the Legislature to save her B.C. Liberal government.

During question period on Monday, Clark rejected opposition calls for an immediate vote of confidence, which is expected to oust the Liberals from power with an NDP-Green Party alliance looking to form government with their 44-43 seat advantage after last month’s election.

That vote will now likely happen Thursday after an NDP motion for an immediate vote was rejected Monday.

“I give an opportunity to the premier to recognize and acknowledge the will of the people. Will she join the members on this side of the house, will members on that side of the house call a motion of confidence?” said NDP leader John Horgan. “Let’s have a vote today. Let’s decide this election seven weeks after the fact. Let’s do it this afternoon.”

Clark denied prolonging the vote and made the case for her throne speech, with adopts many NDP and Green platform policies, like increased childcare spending, a ban on corporate and union political donations, a referendum on electoral reform and higher assistance rates.

“The vote for the throne speech, as according to the rules of this house, will most likely be held this Thursday if that’s the will of this house and members will get a chance to move on that,” Clark replied. “The government presenting this throne speech has made every effort to ensure there are many elements in it that all sides of this house say in the past they have supported and could support.”

If the Liberals lose the vote of confidence, it is expected Lieutenant Governor Judith Guichon would ask the NDP-Green alliance, but she could also call for a new provincial election if she feels they’re incapable of forming a stable government.

Clark played on that scenario in question period, saying the risk of an election is “a very real one.”

“We look forward to that vote to test whether members of this house are indeed committed to stability,” she said. “No British Columbians want another election. The road to stability … is to support the throne speech and ensure we can keep the business of government going on.”

While Clark played up the elements of the throne speech catered to NDP and Green MLAs, Horgan wasn’t playing along.

“If the premier wants to keep presenting NDP platform planks, that’s fine but I think the NDP would be better at that,” Horgan told media. “This is not a session of the premier testing legislation, this is about the premier testing confidence of the house. That’s why we’re here, that’s why we should get on with it.”

Green Party leader Andrew Weaver too called for an immediate vote.