Investigators rule PoCo man killed in standoff by police, not himself

The RCMP had declared the June 18 death of a Lower Mainland man they'd exchanged gunfire with was self-inflicted.

But on Monday, the province's policing oversight watchdog overturned that explanation, determining instead that the Port Coquitlam man died from a police bullet.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C., which examines police use-of-force in the province, said it had interviewed six police officers and 30 witnesses over the past week, but that it hoped anyone else with information about the incident still come forward.



"Initial reports made to the IIO … by the RCMP, suggested that a distraught male may have shot himself following an exchange of gunfire with police," agency spokesperson Marten Youssef said in a press release Monday. "Following an autopsy, it has been determined that the male’s death was not self-inflicted."

The fatal confrontation occurred on a Sunday evening, on the 2100-block of Audrey Drive — a suburban neighbourhood roughly 25 kilometres east of Vancouver.

Meanwhile, "in the following hours" after the incident, the IIO revealed that a male relative of the man killed received "serious injuries" that are still being investigated by the independent watchdog.

No police were injured, the IIO said.

