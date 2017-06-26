Jury hears B.C. man's online communication constitutes criminal harassment

VANCOUVER — A Crown attorney says a British Columbia man's online communications show he repeatedly harassed his ex-wife and even resorted to using their teenage son as a pawn.

Mark Myhre told a B.C. Supreme Court jury that Patrick Fox's tactics included threatening emails, blogs and a website, all aimed at emotionally ruining her until she killed herself.

Myhre outlined 10 ways in which Fox's actions constituted criminal harassment of Desiree Capuno, saying Fox falsely maligned the American woman as a stripper, a white supremacist and a drug user.

Jurors heard the pair was embroiled in a custody battle and that Fox was adamant about turning their son against the woman who he said he would methodically destroy, even if his efforts left him penniless.

Myhre read various emails from between 2014 and 2016, one in which Fox told Capuno that he told their son during a summer visit that he'd ruin his mother's life and that the boy seemed OK with that.