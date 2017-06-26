San Diego partners with Vancouver to boost clean tech

It may not be as well-known as economic powerhouses San Francisco and Los Angeles, but San Diego wants to carve out its place on the world stage, and partnering with Vancouver is part of the plan.

“We’ve done similar sorts of arrangements with other industries, like life sciences,” said Nikia Clarke, executive director of the World Trade Center of San Diego, a trade-oriented offshoot of the city’s economic development arm.

“This will be the first one with clean tech and we have selected Vancouver very deliberately because of the role Vancouver has played in positioning itself this way.”

Vancouver has one-third of Canada’s clean tech companies, a sector the current municipal government has been keen to promote as it attempts to become the “greenest city.” Under the partnership, San Diego will help Vancouver companies set up offices in the southern California city, which is home to 1.3 million people, and take advantage of San Diego’s port, airport and civic infrastructure to test new energy-saving ideas.

Vancouver also allows clean tech companies to “beta-test” innovations on city infrastructure, and the two cities hope exchanges of information and ideas will occur under the partnership.

Hanging over the gathering of dignitaries and clean tech industry leaders in Vancouver on Monday was the tack the U.S. federal government has taken under the leadership of President Donald Trump, who recently announced the U.S. would withdraw from the Paris agreement to limit emissions. Trump’s actions on trade also continue to reverberate in British Columbia: the lumber industry has been hit hard by new American duties of up to 30 per cent.

But Lynne Pratt, the U.S. Consul General stationed in Vancouver, stated firmly, “The U.S. is open for business. The U.S. economy is still the biggest in the world, and the fastest-growing in the developed world.”

She then went on to highlight the economic clout of American cities.