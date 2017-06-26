Vancouver’s clean tech industry has ‘never been stronger’

Vancouver is on the verge of a green revolution.

Powered by the city’s long-standing environmental conscience and local tech talent, approximately 250 “pure play” clean tech companies now call Vancouver home, making the budding $2.9-billion industry one of the Top 10 clean tech clusters in the world.

The Vancouver Economic Commission says these companies – whose sole purpose is develop and sell technologies to remediate or prevent environmental damage – are already transforming traditional industries in the energy, transportation, construction, and agriculture fields with their 21st century solutions.

But there’s more to come.

The majority of those companies (65 per cent) are less than 10 years old and many are still in the research and development phase and have yet to scale up globally.

Axine president Jonathan Rhone – who heads the BC Cleantech CEO Alliance – says the sector could easily double in size over the next five years with the right support.

“I would say clean tech in Vancouver and B.C. has never been stronger,” said Rhone, whose company has developed a way to treat and reuse the most toxic of wastewater produced by big industries. “It’s pretty cool to see this transformation of a sector that 10 years ago was very much in the start-up phases to becoming a real world-class sector of innovation and recognized around the world.”

Those leading companies include everything from Axine; Neurio, which produces energy monitors for solar-powered homes; Portable Electric, which supplies green power to film sets; to far-out ventures like Carbon Engineering, which hopes to build plants that can literally pull fuel out of thin air.

Driving the growth, Rhone said, are so-called second- and third-generation clean tech companies that do away with the notion that going green is a luxury few can afford.

“There has been this prevailing view in the past that clean tech meant you pay a premium to be green,” he explained. “That’s just not the truth anymore. Clean technologies don’t just ecologically have a lower impact, but they’re lower cost and they’re more efficient. They’re just better.”

Axine, for example, can save pharmaceutical and chemical manufacturing companies up to 50 per cent of the cost of treating or disposing of wastewater, Rhone said.

“This combined economic and environmental value proposition is something that many, many new clean tech companies are offering to their customers.”

The industry already employs more than 7,700 people in the City of Vancouver alone, with an average wage of $85,000.

Rhone believes the sector is primed to “blow the roof off.”

“If we’re really able to embrace clean tech, I think we could see a doubling of the size of the industry within five years and I think we could see the emergence of some really leading companies with extensive market caps that will make them internationally recognized brands,” he said. “That’s all possible.”

But the industry isn’t without challenges.

Start ups can fail and getting companies beyond the R&D and proof of concept stage can be a hurdle.

Getting companies ready to “scale up” is the No. 1 priority for the industry right now, Rhone said.

John McPherson, the Vancouver Economic Commission’s sector development manager for clean tech, says it is trying to help in that regard.

“We need to have a region of early adopters,” he said. “A lot of times, companies go south to the U.S. or other jurisdictions to pilot or test their technologies for their first systems. We want to change that in B.C. We have some ideas and programs to make that happen.”

The city’s green building code forces the adoption of new technologies and VEC is piloting a program to find companies willing partners to test its technologies on in the real world.

McPherson says traditional industries faced by transformation by new green technologies tend to be risk adverse, but the commission is trying to bridge that gap.

As for what makes Vancouver a successful clean tech hub, McPherson pointed to the city’s already strong technology and digital media mass, universities and its reputation for being one of the greenest cities in the world.

The carbon tax was implemented here first and organizations like Greenpeace and the David Suzuki Foundation have its roots here.