Vancouver clean tech company Neurio born out of a desire to tackle climate change

An Inconvenient Truth about climate change was more of a call to action for one of Vancouver’s leading clean tech companies.

Janice Cheam was a University of British Columbia business undergrad student in 2005 when former U.S. vice president Al Gore’s climate change campaign struck a chord with the public – culminating with the release of the Oscar-winning documentary on his presentations the following year.

“A friend of mine attended the UN conference on climate change and shared that data with me before the documentary had come out,” Cheam recalled. “I was in university at the time and when I heard it, I felt very compelled personally to do something to address the problem of climate change. And so Neurio started and has always been a very purpose-driven company.”

Collaborating with engineering students as part of a school project, Cheam conceptualized a business dedicated to helping people achieve zero-carbon homes and prototyped an energy monitor that would tell users how much electricity any device plugged into a wall socket was consuming.

Twelve years later, Neurio employs 25 people – from hardware and software engineers to data scientists – and sells energy monitors and analytics software to residential solar panel installers.

The Vancouver-based company’s technology can now be found in more than 120,000 solar-powered homes, mostly in the United States.

The plan is to hit one million homes.

“We evolved from a product you would install in a socket to monitor a single appliance to being able to monitor a whole home’s energy consumption,” Cheam, president and CEO of the company, said. “The product, the customer and the market have all evolved over time, but the main purpose of getting zero-carbon homes has been the consistent trend through all the different pivots that we’ve had.”

Cheam said the current focus of the company is on providing hardware and software to installers that proves switching to alternative energy isn’t just good for the environment.

“If we’re actually going to achieve the greater goal of zero-carbon homes, we really have to be supportive of the alternative energy industry, like residential solar storage,” she said. “In order to compete, you actually have to be better than traditional power or you’re not going to win. So it has to be better priced but it also has to be better in experience.

“Everybody would love to be more energy efficient and reduce their environmental footprint. But the hard part is what you have to give up to do so.”

Cheam said Neurio’s energy monitors and solar expansion kits help co-ordinate the various components that make up a solar power system – the panels, batteries and pumps – to work as one, while its apps and data software allow homeowners to squeeze the most out of the power they generate and store.

“In a world without Neurio, if you were to go solar, all you would know is how much [electricity] you generate. There would be no data to tell you how much you saved because the system doesn’t actually know how you consume power in your home,” Cheam said. “If you have that data, you can do the math. If you generate X amount and use Y amount, this is how much savings. In the context of the home, you know when you should be charging or discharging your batteries so we can maximize the amount of savings and achieve the amount of power that you want to draw to run your air conditioner or television and everything else.

“When you have solar storage and when you have energy data, we’ve created a paradigm shift where going green, switching to alternative energy, doesn’t mean you have to give up your lifestyle.”

Having those tools in hand also turns each homeowner into an energy use expert, bringing Cheam one step closer to fulfilling her original desire to tackle climate change.