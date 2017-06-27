B.C. Liberals seek Speaker clarifications prior to Thursday's confidence vote

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Liberal party is being accused of stalling on their expected defeat in the legislature by seeking advice from the Speaker on the procedure surrounding confidence votes.

Liberal house leader Mike de Jong says he sent a four-page letter to Speaker Steve Thomson hoping for clarification on voting issues for the legislature's 87 members to consider before the confidence vote, which is expected on Thursday.

But NDP house leader Mike Farnworth says de Jong's letter is another attempt by the Liberals to delay their inevitable defeat.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver is accusing the Liberals of trying to hold onto power seven weeks after the election that left them with a minority government.

De Jong's letter says providing legislature members with the rules and conventions that govern the Speaker and the functions of the job will be helpful in light of the fact no party holds a majority in the house.