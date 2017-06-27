Chief Dan George's Lament for Confederation resonates at Canada 150

It began with just two questions: “How long have I known you, Oh Canada? A hundred years?”

But Chief Dan George’s questions on Canada Day 1967 — posed before 32,000 people packed into a Vancouver stadium to celebrate the country’s 100th birthday — set forth a ripple effect still echoing 50 years later.

“When I was young, I was partying, going to night clubs and not very focused on making an impact on anyone’s life but my own,” recalled his grandson, Rueben George, in a phone interview. “But I remember reading that speech and thinking, ‘There’s something bigger and better I should be part of.’

“I was so motivated from my grandpa’s speech. I wanted to make an impact on people’s lives.”

Even though he wasn’t born yet, reading his grandfather (and frequent babysitter)’s speech had such an impact on the young George that he said he quit drinking to get a post-secondary degree and offer counselling in treatment centres, schools and prisons. Today, he and his mother Amy are leaders in the anti-pipeline movement and in promoting green energy alternatives.



“Little did I know that I was actually following in his footsteps,” he mused. "Grandpa said, ‘So shall the next 100 years be the greatest in the proud history of our tribes and nations.' And I am so proud for what my people have done."



Born in 1899 with the name Geswanouth Slahoot, George survived residential school to become a Hollywood actor and the first Indigenous person nominated for an Oscar. In 1951 he was elected chief of Tsleil-Waututh Nation — at the time known as Burrard Indian Reserve — which he led for 12 years.

His acting prominence and acclaimed poetry made him an obvious choice to offer words at a Centennial celebration on July 1, 1967. But he had no plans to bless the festivities. Instead, his speech began with a litany of injustices committed against Indigenous peoples: destroyed fisheries and forests, overthrown traditional leaders, isolation on reserves, and daily racism.

“My mom and some of our family were scared,” Rueben George said. “Kennedy had been assassinated, and Malcom X, and people were phoning Grandpa’s house with death threats if he got up there and said this speech.

“My mom said, ‘Your nephews will stand in front of you to protect you. But he said, I want to do this right, so people can see me. I want them to see.”

Dan George’s reach extended beyond the West Coast to other First Nations in B.C. and beyond.



“He was also very eloquent and came from a generation of people who’d come up in such poverty and such oppression from colonization — but they dreamed big,” said Doreen Manuel, a member of Secwepemc Nation and director of Capilano University’s Indigenous Independent Digital Filmmaking program.

Manuel was just seven at the time of the famous speech, but remembers the George family coming to stay with her family on near Chase, B.C. in summers. Her father, Chief George Manuel, was “very close” to Dan George.

“He was a legend,” she said. “He took it really seriously when people wanted him to speak: he thought about every word.

“Those words are every part of who I’ve become. When I read them, it helps make it really clear that Canada is celebrating 150 years of colonizing us. And there’s Dan’s speech talking about the same sort of things we’re still facing today.”

Chief Dan George's 'Lament for Confederation'

Chief Dan George ignited a generation of Indigenous people with his fiery July 1, 1967 speech. Here is his full speech:



How long have I known you, Oh Canada? A hundred years? Yes, a hundred years. And many, many seelanum more. And today, when you celebrate your hundred years, Oh Canada, I am sad for all the Indian people throughout the land.

For I have known you when your forests were mine; when they gave me my meat and my clothing. I have known you in your streams and rivers where your fish flashed and danced in the sun, where the waters said 'come, come and eat of my abundance.' I have known you in the freedom of the winds. And my spirit, like the winds, once roamed your good lands.

But in the long hundred years since the white man came, I have seen my freedom disappear like the salmon going mysteriously out to sea. The white man's strange customs, which I could not understand, pressed down upon me until I could no longer breathe.

When I fought to protect my land and my home, I was called a savage. When I neither understood nor welcomed his way of life, I was called lazy. When I tried to rule my people, I was stripped of my authority.

My nation was ignored in your history textbooks - they were little more important in the history of Canada than the buffalo that ranged the plains. I was ridiculed in your plays and motion pictures, and when I drank your fire-water, I got drunk - very, very drunk. And I forgot.

Oh Canada, how can I celebrate with you this Centenary, this hundred years? Shall I thank you for the reserves that are left to me of my beautiful forests? For the canned fish of my rivers? For the loss of my pride and authority, even among my own people? For the lack of my will to fight back? No! I must forget what's past and gone.

Oh God in heaven! Give me back the courage of the olden chiefs. Let me wrestle with my surroundings. Let me again, as in the days of old, dominate my environment. Let me humbly accept this new culture and through it rise up and go on.

Oh God! Like the thunderbird of old I shall rise again out of the sea; I shall grab the instruments of the white man's success — his education, his skills — and with these new tools I shall build my race into the proudest segment of your society.

Before I follow the great chiefs who have gone before us, Oh Canada, I shall see these things come to pass. I shall see our young braves and our chiefs sitting in the houses of law and government, ruling and being ruled by the knowledge and freedoms of our great land.