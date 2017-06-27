Kelowna woman faces charges for threats against Premier Christy Clark
Pavla Janeckova is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court for allegedly uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.
A Kelowna woman will be charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm to B.C. Premier Christy Clark and Speaker Steve Thomson.
Pavla Janeckova is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Kelowna on Friday morning, according to a statement Tuesday from B.C.’s prosecution service.
The threats against the two Kelowna MLAs are alleged to have occurred on Apr. 30, 2017, during the provincial election campaign.
On May 3, Assistant Deputy Attorney General Peter Juk appointed Kris Pechet, a senior, private-practice lawyer from New Westminster, as special prosecutor.
The appointment of a special prosecutor aims to avoid any improper influence in the case. Pechet was tasked with assisting the RCMP, determining whether charges are warranted and then prosecuting case if charges are approved.