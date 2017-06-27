Legal aid axed for B.C. immigrants and refugees despite 145% rise

A nearly 150 per cent rise in refugees' legal cases over the last three years has left the Legal Services Society of British Columbia's cupboard empty.

Now, just one week after World Refugee Day, the non-profit society administering B.C.'s free legal aid for low-income people to access justice said that "due to a lack of funding" from the federal Liberals, the agency "will no longer accept applications for immigration and refugee cases" starting in August, it said in a statement.

Legal aid has already faced budget cuts over the past 15 years that have hampered many British Columbian immigrants' ability to properly access a lawyer in times of need, said one migrant advocate. Cutting the services even more will cut to the bone — and potentially put "lives at risk," said Byron Cruz, an organizer with Sanctuary Health.

"Already many families and individuals were rejected from legal aid," he told Metro in an email. "This lack of representation really puts people's lives at risk … It is a real crisis."



According to the Legal Services Society (LSS), the problem is that its budget on the immigration file is separate from other low-income assistance it provides, and simply hasn't kept pace with the global refugee crisis that is the worst it's been since World War II.



"The global refugee crisis has resulted in a 145 percent increase in refugee cases over the past three years," the LSS stated. "Funding for refugee services, which is provided by the federal government, has, however, not kept up with demand."

The reason it could not continue to offer pro bono legal services after Aug. 1, it explained, was because it already holds legal aid obligations that must be met, to "ensure it has enough money to pay for those contracts."