Liberals muddy waters over speaker’s role: UBC expert

The British Columbia Liberals continued to throw shade at a potential NDP-Green government Tuesday, suggesting a speaker couldn’t lawfully vote to break a tie in the legislature if the parties are in power.

Government house leader Mike de Jong tabled a four-page letter to new Speaker Steve Thomson seeking clarification of his roles and responsibilities ahead of Thursday’s confidence vote, which could see the Liberals ousted.

In it, de Jong cites authorities on parliamentary procedure that say a speaker facing a tied vote can move a bill for further discussion and, if that’s not possible, to not take any decision if there isn’t a majority.

“An application of these basic and longstanding parliamentary principles would logically lead to the following propositions: Confronted by a tie vote at 3rd reading on a bill that is not a matter of confidence, the speaker would be obliged to cast his/her deciding vote against the bill,” wrote de Jong.

But that’s simply not true, according to University of British Columbian political scientist Maxwell Cameron.

“There are times when the speaker has to cast the tie-breaking vote and, at that time, the speaker can vote his or her conscience,” Cameron said. “If it’s a matter of confidence, you would expect the speaker to vote in favour of the legislation because you don’t want to bring the government down.”

The question is an important one, because if the NDP-Green alliance is allowed to form a minority government they would have a slim 44-43 majority in the legislature.

But because they’d likely have to nominate a speaker from within their ranks, legislation could be deadlocked at 43 votes each, with the speaker having to give the casting vote.

Cameron says de Jong’s letter has “an obvious political or partisan motive” behind it to discredit the NDP and Greens before they take power.

“It’s really about holding onto power as long as possible, shaping the narrative and trying to make it difficult for the Green-NDP coalition to consummate itself,” said Cameron. “And, in the final instance, to position the Liberal party optimally for the next election.”

The Liberals have been accused of delaying a transition of power, first by calling the legislature more than a month after the election and then by delaying a vote of confidence as late as possible.

Cameron said de Jong’s letter is another part of that strategy, but added there is nothing untoward going on.

“While there is uncertainty about the details here, this is actually normal politics in a parliamentary system,” said the expert. “There is no crisis here, there is no constitutional problem. At least not yet.”

On Monday, Premier Christy Clark said there would be instability if her government were to lose a vote of confidence this week and said the risk of a snap election was a “very real one.”