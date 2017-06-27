Surrey’s drug consumption sites OK’d for nasal, oral drug use

Surrey’s two recently opened supervised drug consumption sites are the first the Canada to allow oral and nasal illicit drug use, Fraser Health announced Tuesday.

SafePoint on 135A Street (which opened June 8) and the Quibble Creek Sobering and Assessment Centre on 94th Avenue (which began supervised consumption services on June 20) are the first sanctioned consumption sites in Canada to receive a Health Canada exemption of for nasal and oral drug use.

“The ability to supervise the consumption of substances, whether by injection, oral or intra-nasal methods, means more overdoses will be reversed and more lives will be saved,” said Dr. Perry Kendall, B.C.’s provincial health officer, in a release Tuesday.

The province is the midst of a public health emergency because of the prevalence of synthetic opioids like fentanyl in street drugs.

According to statistics to the end of April, 488 people have died of overdoses in B.C. this year, putting the province on pace for a staggering 1,464 deaths by year's end.