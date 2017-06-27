Tent city residents at 950 Main ordered to leave

Homeless campers must vacate a site at 950 Main St. at noon on Wednesday, according to a court order.

Around 50 people have been living in tents at the site since April 28. A previous injunction the city tried to obtain was dismissed in May. Last week, the land was leased to a non-profit housing provider who intends to build a 25-unit social housing building on the site.

Lu’ma Native Housing Society immediately moved to evict the tent city, arguing the occupation was delaying soil testing work and put funding for the project in jeopardy.

When the project is complete, Lu’ma plans to rent eight units at the welfare shelter rate of $375 a month; eight to low-income people at $650 a month; and eight to “low end of market rates” at $875 a month.

In a press release, Lu'ma says BC Housing will help tent city residents find places at homeless shelters, and will help them to find permanent housing.

People living in the tent city have repeatedly said they have nowhere else to go, and prefer living in the camp to going to a homeless shelter.

This year's Metro Vancouver regional homelessness count showed the number of homeless people have increased 30 per cent since 2014.