Vancouver moves ahead with plan to reduce paper cups and takeout containers

Getting your morning coffee in a paper cup may soon be a thing of the past in Vancouver, as city council voted to move forward on a strategy to reduce single-use items, Tuesday.

Councillors unanimously voted to begin public consultation this summer on a range of policies such as restricting paper cups, including a fee or discount on takeout containers, and requiring businesses to prompt their customers about bringing in reusable shopping bags.

Disposable cups make up 22 per cent of garbage and together with takeout containers and shopping bags, those single-use items account for 44 per cent of all litter found in Vancouver.

While the ultimate goal is to reduce the amount of single-use items as much as possible, it is unlikely the city would ban disposable cups or takeout containers – at least not yet, said Albert Shamess, director of waste management and resource recovery at the City of Vancouver.

“The challenges with trying to ban anything like that is there is no viable alternative right now. Say you couldn’t get your coffee in a take away cup, what would you do? Not everybody has a reusable cup with them. Not every coffee shop offers reusable cups.”

Instead, the city is looking into mandating recycling for paper cups, or requiring manufacturers to put more recyclable materials into disposable cups,” he said.

It is also exploring a mug-share program, where people can take a mug from a vending machine, use it, and return it, knowing it will be sanitized and reused.

“I think the big thing is to provide people with the choice and allow them the ease of making that choice,” Shamess emphasized.

Changing people’s habits takes time, he explained and whereas bringing a coffee thermos to Starbucks is not new, bringing a Tupperware container to your favourite sushi joint is not an established practice yet.

“Right now it’s not necessarily easy to use something that is reusable for fast food, for example.”

But city staff are experimenting with that idea and are planning to launch a pilot program where people can bring reusable containers to a few select restaurants.

That initiative will probably start in the fall in partnership with Vancouver Coastal Health, said Shamess.

In the meantime, the city will consult with both the public and stakeholder groups on how best to reduce single-use items. One of those groups is a binners’ advocacy group that has been campaigning for a refund-deposit program for coffee cups – similar to the one that exists for pop cans and glass bottles.

The Binners’ Project is applauding the city’s intention to reduce single-use items.

“Overall, the idea of bins that are not full of paper is a win-win for everyone,” said Anna Godfrey, the organization's director.

“If there was a refund on coffee cups, the binners can do their job and take all the cups away.”

The city has decreased the amount of waste it sends to the landfill and incinerator by 27 per cent since 2008, but binners could help boost that number even more, said Godfrey.

Almost 80 per cent of beverage containers such as juice boxes, water bottles, and beer bottles are ultimately recycled, according to Encorp Pacific, which operates the Return-it depots.

Godfrey says it is realistic to imagine 80 per cent of single-use cups would also be recycled if binners could make money by collecting them.

It costs the city $2.5 million every year to collect single-use items from garbage bins, parks, streets, and other public spaces, according to Shamess.

Implementing a refund-deposit program for coffee cups would fall under the province’s jurisdiction.