Jazz great Branford Marsalis shares humble life lessons in Vancouver

“Son, nobody in the world ever gets better by kissing their own ass,” Branford Marsalis once remembers his father, Ellis Marsalis, Jr. telling him as a kid. “And I don't suggest that you start.”

That’s why the 56-year-old saxophonist and jazz composer — considered one of today’s top jazz musicians — never goes easy on himself, despite acclaim from his peers and audiences and three Grammy awards.

It all goes back to his childhood in New Orleans, he told Metro in an interview ahead of his visit to the Vancouver International Jazz Festival on Wednesday.

“I was a really good player in a town full of musicians,” he revealed. “… My dad said, 'Well, you know son, in the land of the blind the one-eyed man is always king.'

“Finally when I was like 15, I said, 'Jesus, is it too hard to give your kids a compliment every once in a while?!'”

But something clicked in him after that moment, and even after decades of experience earned him kudos as “arguably the most respected living U.S. jazz instrumentalist,” according to the Las Vegas Sun, “Because of my dad saying that one thing … it stuck in my head as I got older.

“I realized that I was suddenly surrounded by a lot of guys who need to hear that they are good,” he said. “Now we're experiencing that in real-time with our current president, who constantly needs to be reassured — and when he's not, he flails out of control.”

Marsalis has also played with the greats of the genre, from Lionel Hampton to Herbie Hancock and Art Blakey, Dizzy Gillespie and Miles Davis.

His appearance alongside the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra on Wednesday evening is just one example of his drive to push himself outside his comfort zone. He started exploring classical arrangements with his 2001 album Creation — but admits it was a bit of a flop.

“I didn't know what the hell I was doing,” he admitted, with a chuckle. “Now I do. But whether or not I get these gigs with orchestras, which are a blessing, the process I've had to use to become more competent has made me better.

“How am I going to get better? By playing the same standards that I've been playing for 30 years? No.”

Considering Marsalis is one of the best musicians in jazz today, it seems he’s awfully hard on himself, Metro asked.



“I am hard on myself,” he replied, “but not in the way of people who have self-esteem problems are hard on themselves.

“If I play a concert that sucks, and I know it sucks … I don't conclude, 'This concert sucks, I'm a lousy person.' No, the concert sucked, and I gotta get better.”