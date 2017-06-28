Newborn sea otter pup receiving care at Vancouver Aquarium

A weeks-old sea otter pup has been brought to the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Centre and is receiving around the clock care, according to the non-profit.

Boaters found the pup, estimated to be no more than four-weeks old, in open water near northern Vancouver Island on Sunday. The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) officers picked up the pup at Port Hardy and transferred it to the centre in Vancouver.

The pup appears healthy and staff are taking turns feeding, bathing and grooming the newborn.

The Vancouver Aquarium says members of the public should report a distressed animal rather than take it from the ocean.

“Once they’re removed from the wild it’s impossible to determine if the mother is alive and if they could have been reunited, or if bringing him in was the appropriate action,” said Lindsaye Akhurust, manager at the rescue centre.

Touching and capturing wild marine mammals is illegal in Canada.

The DFO is responsible for assessing whether the pup can be released back into the wild.

The Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has so far treated a California sea lion, a Stellar sea lion pup, and 29 harbour seals this year.