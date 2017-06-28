Owners of second homes protest burden of Vancouver vacancy tax

Vancouver city council remained firm on not exempting owners of second homes from a vacancy tax that went into effect this year, despite a renewal of pleas from people who split their time between Vancouver and other cities.

“It’s unfair. It’s not right to tell people how to live in their own house,” said Gerald Sieben, a retired school principal who moved to a condo in Coal Harbour from Coquitlam several years ago. “We’re not opposed to an empty homes tax, but this is a money grab.”

The tax, which is the first in Canada, was approved last November and went into effect in January. Under the tax, property owners who leave homes empty for more than six months in a calendar year must pay one per cent of the assessed value. The primary goal is to push more units onto the rental market; revenue generation is a secondary goal. It will cost the city $7.4 million from 2016 to 2018 to implement.

Council approved several amendments to the tax: exempting uses like nursing homes and daycares and including leasehold owners in the definition of property owners.

Sieben is a member of the Coal Harbour Residents’ Association. Many of his much wealthier neighbours split their time between Vancouver countries like China, Iran or the United States, and are not able to claim their Vancouver condo as their principal residence. Renting is inconvenient because they want to use the home several months of the year, or allow their children to occupy it at other times of the year.

“Coal Harbour’s very much international, and it was kind of marketed by the developers and the planners as a higher-end area,” he said, adding that no Coal Harbour condo is worth under $1 million, with many worth much more, meaning some homeowners will be paying tens of thousands in vacancy tax.

Other second homeowners, like Robert Schwob, have been stymied by their condo strata’s bylaw that prevents them for renting for less than six months.

As Vancouver struggles with a very tight rental market and astronomical housing prices, many fear the tight housing market is now putting the economic health of the city in jeopardy.

But Schwob argued that he and his British-born wife are also contributing to the economy through their second home ownership, by renovating their condo and buying furnishings, and attending concerts and plays when they are in the city.

Michael Geller, an architect and city planner who opposes the tax, acknowledged the idea of second home owners crying poor draws “snickers.” But he believes it’s unfair to tax owners who regularly use their properties, and said the city’s stated purpose of increased the number of rentals could be better achieved by speeding up new purpose-built rental construction or cracking down on investor-owned units currently listed on sites like Airbnb.

Tom Davidoff, a University of British Columbia economist who supports the tax, told council the condo-rich, cash poor argument could be solved by allowing seniors to defer their empty home tax payments, similar to the way seniors can defer property tax.

“If somebody says, I can’t pay the one per cent, I think the City of Vancouver would do very well to tell that owner, ‘That’s fine, we’ll tack it on as a lien when you sell your property, and until that time it’ll accrue interest.’”

Davidoff pointed out that Vancouver properties, including condos, have had enormous capital gains over the past few years.