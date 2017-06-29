Authorities emphasize campfire safety ahead of Canada Day long weekend

People heading into B.C.’s parks for the Canada Day long weekend should take precautions to ensure they do not inadvertently start a wildfire.

BC Wildfire Service has responded to 237 wildfires in the province so far this year, 165 of which were caused by people, according to a written release. Those human-caused fires tie up firefighting resources that could instead be used to fight naturally occurring wildfires, said the wildfire service.

Campfires are still permitted throughout the province, except in parts of the Cariboo.

Here are a few campfire safety tips to keep in mind this weekend:

Campfires must never be larger than 0.5 metres high or 0.5 metres wide Put out a campfire if it gets windy – wind could carry embers to other combustible material Maintain a fireguard by removing all flammable material, including grass, around the fire Never leave a campfire unattended Keep a shovel or at least eight litres of water nearby to properly extinguish the campfire Check the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the area

People can find more information about current fire restrictions at www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirebans.