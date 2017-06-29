Province named as third party in Maple Ridge tent city lawsuit

A non-profit legal group has added the province of British Columbia to an ongoing lawsuit brought by the City of Maple Ridge against homeless people camping on municipal land.

The move is unusual, but DJ Larkin, a lawyer with Pivot Legal, said the province’s role in the situation warrants the action.

“Part of the issue is that the city would like the camp to move on,” Larkin said. “The campers don’t have alternatives to go to, and in this particular situation the province is the cause of that.”

The City of Maple Ridge had been working on a plan to open two low-barrier shelters in the community. But following intense community opposition, two B.C. Liberal MLAs cancelled the project this February. Provincial funding for a low-barrier, 40-bed shelter operated by Raincity Housing came to an end in May, and the shelter closed on May 15.

One 25-bed shelter continues to operate in Maple Ridge, operated by the Salvation Army.

People have been living in the tent city on a piece of city-owned land since early May, with more moving there following the closure of the shelter. The City of Maple Ridge applied for a court injunction to evict the campers, but last week decided to stop actively pursuing that court case in favour of working with the province and Fraser Health on a long-term plan.

“The reality is, it is partly the fault of the province that people’s lives and safety is at risk,” Larkin said, “and so they’ve been added as a third party, and if this has to go to trial they’ll have to answer for their actions and hopefully be held accountable.”