What to do on Canada Day in Metro Vancouver

Free concerts, a neighbourhood block party, a giant cookout and fireworks: there are plenty of ways to celebrate Canada Day. Here’s what’s going on around Metro Vancouver this July 1.

Surrey Canada Day

This family-friendly event features a full day of activities, ending with fireworks, at Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre in Surrey. Musical acts include Chilliwack and Hedley. From 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Burnaby Canada Day

Three locations in Burnaby are offering Canada Day events. Edmunds Plaza and Park will host family activities, cake and musical performances from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Head to Burnaby Village Museum for entertainment, a parade and cake from 11 a.m. to 4:30. A free evening concert, headlined by Steven Page of Barenaked Ladies fame, will take place at Swangard Stadium from 5-10 p.m.

Canada Day Cookout

As part of the YVR Food Fest, the Canada Day Cookout features a range of BBQ classics, from hot dogs to brisket. Bands and DJs will perform throughout the afternoon. 11-8 p.m., 215 W. 1st Ave., Vancouver.

Canada Day at Canada Place

Citizenship ceremony, musical performances including Hey Ocean! and Sam Roberts, activities throughout the day and fireworks. Events run July 1 to July 2. Canada Place, Vancouver.

Canada Day Flash Mob

Proceed to the Olympic Cauldron, facing the ocean/harbour. When you hear music, put your HANDS in the AIR and JUMP! Then: DANCE PARTY.

9-9:30 a.m.

Jack Pool Plaza, Vancouver

Happy 150th Birthday Canada

Activities for kids at the Kids Market on Granville Island, Vancouver.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Good Company Canada Day Block Party

Ticketed concert with over 20 bands.

Waldorf Hotel, 1489 E. Hastings St., Vancouver.