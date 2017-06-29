Transit riders snap up Canada 150 Compass card
There are still some available at the customer service centre at Stadium SkyTrain Station.
Metro Vancouver transit users have been snapping up a commemorative Canada 150 Compass card offered by TransLink, with 18,500 of the total 20,000 cards bought since they first became available June 22.
The cards were distributed through some Compass card vending machines as well as at the customer service kiosk at Stadium SkyTrain Station. They cost $6, the same amount for a regular Compass card, and transit users can transfer the value from their old card to the new one.
People have been lining up both at that location and at stations with vending machines distributing the cards, said Chris Bryant, a spokesman for TransLink.
Because of the demand, TransLink is limiting the remaining card to two per customer. All of the 14,500 cards that were distributed through vending machines are now gone, but you can still get a commemorative card at the customer service centre. TransLink also plans to hold some cards back for Canada Day.
