Transit riders snap up Canada 150 Compass card

Metro Vancouver transit users have been snapping up a commemorative Canada 150 Compass card offered by TransLink, with 18,500 of the total 20,000 cards bought since they first became available June 22.

The cards were distributed through some Compass card vending machines as well as at the customer service kiosk at Stadium SkyTrain Station. They cost $6, the same amount for a regular Compass card, and transit users can transfer the value from their old card to the new one.

People have been lining up both at that location and at stations with vending machines distributing the cards, said Chris Bryant, a spokesman for TransLink.