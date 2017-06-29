Vancouver's grim fentanyl death count continues to rise

Deadly fentanyl overdoses continue to rise in Vancouver, with seven overdose deaths occurring the week of June 19, up from five the week of June 12.

On Wednesday, June 21, Vancouver Fire and Rescue responded to 41 calls, among the highest call volumes experienced this year.

Every week, the city reports the number of overdoses thought to be caused by opioids as well as the number of overdose calls made to Vancouver Fire and Rescue. If numbers don’t start to decline, the city will be on track for 400 overdose deaths by the end of 2017.

Mayor Gregor Robertson continues to call for the NDP to be allowed to form government, supported by the Greens.

“Vancouver’s overdose death rate continues to soar with no end in sight, and the provincial government remains missing in action,” said Robertson. “We are desperate for targeted and measureable senior government support for treatment on demand, substitution therapy and other health solutions that will save lives and curb the horrific death toll from fentanyl.”

The NDP and Greens are expected to vote down a minority Liberal government today. The B.C. NDP, in their four-year co-operation pact with Greens, agreed to task a "dedicated minister responsible" for a mental health and addiction strategy, vowing the ministry would have “sufficient funding to provide frontline services, including … supervised injection sites.” They also promised an "immediate response" to the overdose crisis based on "successful programs” for on-demand addictions treatment, drug substitution therapy and more “early-warning” monitoring systems in health care.

Those promises align closely with what health authorities, the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and the Vancouver Police Department have all called for.

In a throne speech which borrowed liberally from the NDP and Green platforms, the B.C. Liberals promised to put in place a minister of state for mental health and addiction.