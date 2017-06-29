Vancouver's Canada 150+ celebrates Indigenous heritage

No other Canadian city is celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday quite like Vancouver.

Instead of giant rubber ducks, speeches or birthday cake on July 1, the City of Vancouver has worked with the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh Nations to create a year-long series of events celebrating Indigenous culture and history in the Vancouver area.

“We do recognize that what we’re doing is being leaders in both figuring out how we can meaningfully celebrate and commemorate something as colonial as Canada’s 150th birthday,” said Ginger Gosnell-Myers, aboriginal relations manager with the city, “and make sure that whatever we do is respectful and inclusive of Indigenous peoples.”

Event planners decided to refashion Canada 150 — which many Indigenous people oppose — as Canada 150+. A suite of events this summer will celebrate Indigenous art and culture, including The Drum is Calling Festival from July 22 to 30 and the Gathering of Canoes on July 14.

“I think the strongest demonstration is going to be highlighted in our gathering of canoes,” Gosnell-Myers said. The 10-day canoe journey will begin on the Sunshine coast and make landing at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver and Vanier Park in Vancouver.

“Canoe journeys were a traditional occasion for West Coast First Nations for thousands of years, and there’s a protocol and ceremony associated with that that a lot of Canadians just never get the opportunity to experience.”

Tewanee Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, will be performing with his band, Bitterly Divine, at the Drum is Calling Festival. The main festival site is at Larwill Park in downtown Vancouver, a site that includes reconstructions of traditional Indigenous dwellings.

Bitterly Divine plays rock music, but the original songs often take inspiration from traditional Squamish stories and teachings.

Joseph emphasized that everyone is welcome at the festival. But for Indigenous people who attend: “I hope they experience and feel the pride,” he said.

“As artists we’re here representing and telling stories on their behalf.”

See below for details of some of the Canada 150+ events:

Kanata Festival on Turtle Island

Larwill Park

June 19 to July 1

Drum is Calling Festival

Larwill Park and various theatres

July 22 to 30

Gathering of Canoes

July 14, 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Vanier Park

Walk for Reconciliation

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Starting at Cambie and Georgia St.

Uninterrupted

Projected film of salmon migration

Cooper’s Park under the Cambie Bridge

Wednesday to Sunday, 10 to 10:30 p.m.

Canada 150+ murals

Various locations

Thunderbird Sharing Ceremony

July 15

Starting at Stanley Park bus loop

12:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Indigenous Fashion Week

Larwill Park and Queen Elizabeth Theatre Lobby

July 26 to 29, 5 to 8 p.m.

Nomadic Tempest

Performance on 90-foot tall tallship

West of Hinge Park

Aug. 16 to Sept. 3, 9:45 to 11 p.m.

Wild Salmon Caravan Parade

Starts at Vancouver Aboriginal Friendship Centre

Oct. 7